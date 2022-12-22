Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $20,466,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,613 shares of company stock worth $3,052,023. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,973. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.15.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.