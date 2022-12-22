Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.7% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.74. 61,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,502,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.