Veracity Capital LLC Sells 807 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.83. 295,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,316,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

