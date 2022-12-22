Verge Market Cap Achieves $44.94 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $44.94 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,830.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00393755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00872389 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00097579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00601216 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00266159 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,245,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.