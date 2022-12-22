VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

VersaBank Stock Up 1.3 %

VersaBank stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.63.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBNK. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 3.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in VersaBank by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in VersaBank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 203,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

