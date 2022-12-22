Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,627.28

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and $73,627.28 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,816.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00392466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00866699 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00097594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00601867 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00265702 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,726,135 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

