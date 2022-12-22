Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $71,354.32 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,825.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00393046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00867309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00097533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00604191 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00264683 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,727,747 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

