Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Sells 1,071 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($19.30), for a total transaction of £17,018.19 ($20,673.21).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victrex alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Martin Court purchased 9 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($19.48) per share, for a total transaction of £144.36 ($175.36).

On Wednesday, November 16th, Martin Court acquired 9 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,724 ($20.94) per share, with a total value of £155.16 ($188.48).

On Monday, October 17th, Martin Court bought 9 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,593 ($19.35) per share, for a total transaction of £143.37 ($174.16).

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of LON VCT traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,576 ($19.14). 181,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,415. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,692.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,737.15. Victrex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,522 ($18.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,502 ($30.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Victrex Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 46.14 ($0.56) dividend. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.45%.

VCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($26.60) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Victrex

(Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.