Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Trims Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. 40,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,247,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

