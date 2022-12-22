Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys 950 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 332.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 207.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Shares of PANW traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.06. The stock had a trading volume of 59,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,148. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average of $184.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

