Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

