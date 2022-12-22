Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.78. 106,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average of $194.69. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

