Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) General Counsel Lara Meisner Sells 600 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $16,842.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $36,886.68.

On Monday, December 12th, Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $16,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.74. 503,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,325. The firm has a market cap of $846.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRDN shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.