Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRDN. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35. The stock has a market cap of $840.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $36,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,678 shares of company stock worth $673,120 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.