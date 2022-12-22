VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Reaches $0.0255 on Exchanges

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $58.58 million and approximately $42.01 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.19 or 0.05198627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00499753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.57 or 0.29610634 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02547267 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,459.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

