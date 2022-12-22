Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.92. 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

