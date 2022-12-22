Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.21

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.28. Vivendi shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 8,338 shares.

Vivendi Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

About Vivendi

(Get Rating)

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.