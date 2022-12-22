Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Down 5.2%

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 3,248,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,712,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VLTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Volta Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. Volta had a negative net margin of 496.15% and a negative return on equity of 110.38%. Analysts forecast that Volta Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Volta by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Volta during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Volta in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Volta by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,504,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 781,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Volta by 709.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Company Profile

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

