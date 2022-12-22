VRES Trading Down 51.1% This Week (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $828.12 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014257 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041816 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00228296 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.4920515 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $222.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

