VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) PT Lowered to $5.00

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on VTEX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.
VTEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $630.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.82. VTEX has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VTEX (VTEX)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.