VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) PT Lowered to $5.00

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VTEX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $630.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.82. VTEX has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VTEX Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 413.9% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.