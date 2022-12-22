VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 223,876 shares.The stock last traded at $3.23 and had previously closed at $3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

VTEX Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $620.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

About VTEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

