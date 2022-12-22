Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.27

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and traded as high as $17.70. Wake Forest Bancshares shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Wake Forest Bancshares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc, (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina. Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Wake Forest Bancorp, M.H.C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.