Walken Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Walken has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

