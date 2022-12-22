WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 20,116 Shares of Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 20,116 shares of WAM Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,205.72 ($21,614.57).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 20,336 shares of WAM Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,984.99 ($22,137.58).
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,093 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$24,043.15 ($16,136.34).
- On Friday, December 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 51,623 shares of WAM Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,287.06 ($55,226.22).
WAM Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 30.93 and a current ratio of 30.93.
WAM Capital Cuts Dividend
WAM Capital Company Profile
WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.
