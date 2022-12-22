Warburg Research Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at €99.30 ($105.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is €99.73 and its 200 day moving average is €92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a 52-week low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 52-week high of €125.40 ($133.40).

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

