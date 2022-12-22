Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$179.67 and last traded at C$180.29. Approximately 259,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 326,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$182.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.33.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$185.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$178.01.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

