Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 162.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $256,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $81.79. 69,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,976. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.