Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.80. 650,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,041,972. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

