Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.49. 8,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,880. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.