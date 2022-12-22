Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 98,200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

