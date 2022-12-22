Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 130,982 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,982 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 7.22% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $50,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $64.56 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71.

