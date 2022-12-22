Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 23,762 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 225.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 58.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $4,449,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 18.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $283.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.89. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.73 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.