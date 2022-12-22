Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,958 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,261,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 534,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

