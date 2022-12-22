Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

PDP stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

