Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,194 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $69,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHC opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.