Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,652 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

BNDW opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $79.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

