Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 30,343 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 328,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,343 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $27,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLTR opened at $88.33 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $107.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94.

