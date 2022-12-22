Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 57,720 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,720 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $29.27 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

