Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,116 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $51,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 855,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,253,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41.

