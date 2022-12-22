Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

