Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI):

12/21/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 841,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,102. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.