Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 770,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

