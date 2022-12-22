Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 770,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

