Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.91

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $9.80. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 11,227 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 352.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

