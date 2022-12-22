Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINA traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.76. Winmark has a 1-year low of $183.93 and a 1-year high of $255.33.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total transaction of $585,885.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 91.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

