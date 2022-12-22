Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $239.56

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $239.56, but opened at $244.46. Winmark shares last traded at $237.19, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.31 and its 200 day moving average is $222.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a net margin of 50.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total value of $585,885.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Winmark by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.