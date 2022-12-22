Wojak Finance Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $167.97 million and approximately $16,431.69 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $884.81 or 0.05303506 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00491494 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.44 or 0.29121263 BTC.

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

