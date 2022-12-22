Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.65 billion and approximately $17,664.16 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $852.77 or 0.05119976 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00495482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.72 or 0.29357550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,496,902,069 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.25124305 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $58,373.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.