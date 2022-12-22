Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. Approximately 40 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

