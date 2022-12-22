Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Shares Down 1.3%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 20,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,197,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKLF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yoshitsu in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Yoshitsu in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Yoshitsu by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yoshitsu in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

